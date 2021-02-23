Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 11,015,863; states wary of Maharashtra

- Covid-19 vaccination: With 15% doses wasted, states up their game
Coronavirus live updates: With 2,100,884, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state, followed by Kerala (1,034,657), Karnataka (948,149), Andhra Pradesh (889,298), and Tamil Nadu (848,275)
Coronavirus live updates: A day after surging past the 150,000-mark, India's count of active cases has dropped to 148,882. On Monday, the country registered 10,792 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its the caseload tally to 11,015,863. India continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 14th among worst-hit nations by active cases. The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers in the country has crossed 11.4 million, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,100,884), Kerala (1,034,657), Karnataka (948,149), Andhra Pradesh (889,298), and Tamil Nadu (848,275).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with 112,248,996 infected by the deadly contagion. While 87,768,211 have recovered, 2,484,689 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 28,822,829, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.
