Coronavirus LIVE: India pips Brazil to again become 2nd worst-hit nation
Coronavirus live updates: Delhi witnessed 10,732 cases, Mumbai 9,989, Pune 12,377 in the last 24 hours. India's Covid tally has jumped to 13,525,364. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Coronavirus Vaccine
Coronavirus
Coronavirus live updates: Breaking all records, India has recorded a massive surge of 169,899 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, India has once again taken its spot as the second-worst hit nation with 13,525,364 cases in total, Worldometer showed this morning. India is now the 4th-worst hit country in terms of active cases. India also witnessed a grim record of fatalities due to covid-19 in a single day in 2021, which stood at 904. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 170,209.
Maharashtra on Sunday reported over 63,000 new coronavirus cases in its highest ever single-day surge along with 349 deaths. Delhi witnessed 10,732 cases, Mumbai 9,989, Pune 12,377 in the last 24 hours.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3,343,951), Kerala (1,160,204), Karnataka (1,055,040), Tamil Nadu (926,816), and Andhra Pradesh (921,906).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 136,627,389 infected by the deadly contagion. While 109,856,896 have recovered, 2,949,142 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 31,918,591, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, Brazil, India and Belgium.
