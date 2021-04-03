Coronavirus LIVE: India logs 89,019 cases in 24 hrs; Mumbai 8832, Pune 9086

- Coronavirus LIVE: India records 89,019 cases in 24 hrs; Maharashtra 47,827
Staff members and others visiting a Sessions Court stand in a queue to register themselves for COVID-19 tests, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
Coronavirus live updates: India has recorded a massive surge of 89,019 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total caseload to 12,391,129, Worldometer showed this morning. Active cases have crossed the 600,000-mark and now stand at 659,928. India is now the 5th-worst hit country in terms of active cases. India also witnessed a grim record of most fatalities due to covid-19 in a single day in 2021, which stood at 713. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 164,141.
Maharashtra recorded 47,827 cases of Covid-19, pushing the state-wide tally to 2,904,076. Pune district reports 9,086 fresh Covid-19 cases.
With the state witnessing record Covid surge, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said he could announce stricter curbs in a day or two, and warned of a lockdown if the situation did not improve.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,904,076), Kerala (1,124,584), Karnataka (997,004), Andhra Pradesh (901,989), and Tamil Nadu (886,673).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 130,801,571 infected by the deadly contagion. While 105,294,879 have recovered, 2,850,148 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 31,314,607, followed by Brazil, India, France and Russia. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, Brazil, Belgium, India and Italy.
