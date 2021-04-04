Maharashtra: Nagpur sees 62 Covid-19 deaths in a day, highest so far

Nagpur district in Maharashtra on



Sunday reported the highest 62 COVID-19 fatalities in a day, taking the toll to 5,327, an official release said.

The district added 4,110 fresh infections, taking the tally to 2,41,606.

With 3,497 patients getting discharged during the day, the count of recoveries in the district rose to 1,94,908, it said, adding the district is now left with 41,371 active cases.

With 18,135 new tests, the overall count of samples tested so far in Nagpur district has gone up to 16,92,973.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)