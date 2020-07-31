Coronavirus LIVE: India sees 54900 cases in a day; ranks 5th by fatalities

-
Coronavirus update: India has recorded its worst-ever spike of over 54,900 coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,639,350. With this, India has recorded over 100,000 cases in just 48 hours. The country's death toll now stands at 35,786. It has overtaken Italy to have the fifth-most deaths due to coronavirus.
Maharashtra has reported its highest single-day spike of 11,147 cases and its tally now stands at 4,11,798. Tamil Nadu's corona tally has shot up to 239,978 with 5,864 fresh cases. Both states have extended their lockdowns until August 31, with some relaxations.
Coronavirus world update: Worldometer has recorded 277,972 new cases worldwide in the past 24 hours. As many as 17,454,129 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 10,925,923 have recovered 675,764 have died so far.
