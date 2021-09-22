- Bored of bygone builders, Singapore millennials get their own Blackstone
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 27,333 cases in a day; Delhi sees 39 cases
India's active Covid-19 cases drop to 308,069. Delhi reported 39 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra 3,131 cases in the last 24 hours.
A medic gives a Covid-19 vaccine dose to a woman at the state-run Civil Hospital in Lucknow, on September 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Nand Kumar)
Coronavirus updates: India recorded a spike of 27,333 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The country also witnessed 385 deaths, taking the death toll to 445,801. So far, India has recorded 33,530,077 corona cases in total. Delhi reported 39 Covid-19 cases and no fatality. Kerala recorded 15,768 new Covid-19 cases and Maharashtra 3,131 cases.
India has called the UK government’s move to treat fully vaccinated Indians as unvaccinated a “discriminatory policy” and indicated that it has the right to take reciprocal action.
“Covishield is a licensed product of a UK company manufactured in India. We have supplied 5 million doses of Covishield to the UK on its request. Therefore, non-recognition of Covishield is a discriminatory policy and impacts those citizens travelling to the UK,” Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday.
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 230,272,090 confirmed cases and 4,721,547 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 43,238,127 cases, followed by India, Brazil, UK and Russia.
