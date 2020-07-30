Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 1,584,384; Maharashtra extends lockdown

update: India has recorded over 52,000 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total number of Covid-19-positive cases to 1,584,384. The country's death toll has crossed the 35,000 mark. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have the highest cumulative number of cases. However, infections have lately been rising rapidly in states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. As Maharashtra crossed 400,000 mark in cases, the state government, under its Mission Begin Again plan, extended the there till 31 August midnight.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued guidelines for the next phase of lifting restrictions in the country. The set of guidelines said that while more curbs were set to lift in areas outside containment areas, the in containment areas was extended till 31 August. Social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions and other large congregations will still not be permitted. Also, schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till 31 August, 2020.

world update: Worldometer recorded 284,042 new cases worldwide in the past 24 hours. As many as 17,170,532 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 10,678,785 have recovered, 669,235 have died so far.

