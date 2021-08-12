Coronavirus LIVE: India records 43,641 cases in last 24 hrs; 110,000 in US

- ISRO launches satellite to study natural disasters, agriculture
Kerala reported 23,500 new infections, Maharashtra 5,560, Andhra Pradesh (1,869), Tamil Nadu (1,964), Karnataka (1,826), and Delhi (37).
Coronavirus updates: India recorded 43,641 new Covid-19 cases and 519 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 32,076,974 and the death toll to 429,702. Meanwhile, a study on mixing Covishield and Covaxin, the two main vaccines used in India's COVID-19 vaccination programme, has been given a go-ahead by the Drugs Controller General Of India (DCGI).
Kerala reported 23,500 new infections, Maharashtra 5,560, followed by Andhra Pradesh (1,869), Tamil Nadu (1,964), Karnataka (1,826), West Bengal (639) and Delhi (37).
With over 100,000 coronavirus cases reported in the United States for the third consecutive day, the daily Covid-19 cases have reached a six-month high in the country as multiple states with lower vaccination rates continue to reel under the Delta variant.
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 205,423,330 confirmed cases and 4,336,599 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 37,021,914 cases, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and France.
