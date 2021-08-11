- Covid-19 pandemic: Novavax shot may get nod in India even before US
Coronavirus LIVE: India tally crosses 32 million-mark with 36,316 new cases
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Kerala reported 21,119 new infections, Maharashtra 5,609, Andhra Pradesh (1,461), Tamil Nadu (1,893), Karnataka (1,338), and Delhi (52). Stay tuned for corona-related news
Coronavirus updates: India recorded 36,316 new Covid-19 cases and 468 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 32,033,333 and the death toll to 429,183.
Kerala reported 21,119 new infections, Maharashtra 5,609, followed by Andhra Pradesh (1,461), Tamil Nadu (1,893), Karnataka (1,338), West Bengal (639) and Delhi (52).
From the northeastern states, Assam reported 929 new cases.
As the Covid scenario remains under control, several states/UTs have announced the reopening of schools for offline classes. Schools in Delhi reopened for classes X to XII from Monday. The Maharashtra government has also announced the reopening of physical classes in schools in both rural and urban areas from August 17; Uttar Pradesh to reopen schools for intermediate students from August 16.
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 204,722,127 confirmed cases and 4,325,690 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 36,891,686 cases, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and France.
