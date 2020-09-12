- LIVE updates: Army ready for anything, says Bipin Rawat on China border row
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 95,000+ cases in 24 hrs, 3rd day in a row
Coronavirus India update: Worst-hit states are Maharashtra (1,100,000) Andhra Pradesh (537,000), Tamil Nadu (480,524), Karnataka (4,40,411), and UP (99,000).
Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus update: India has recorded its biggest 24-hour spike of 97,654 coronavirus cases. With this, India's tally has surged to 4,657,379. Death toll currently stands at 77,506. In the past seven days, India has recorded 636,889 Covid cases. After record daily spike of 248,86 cases, Maharashtra's Covid tally crosses 1-million mark. Kerala's total number of coronavirus cases has surpassed 100,000 and Uttar Pradesh's tally is nearing 300,000. Delhi reported 4,266 fresh corona cases, taking tally to over 209,000. Sixty per cent of the daily new Covid-19 recoveries in India are from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, which also account for 57 per cent of the new cases, according to MoHFW.
Coronavirus vaccine update: Immunogenicity study conducted on mice for coronavirus vaccine candidate being developed by National Institute of Immunology has shown encouraging results, said NII Director Amulya Panda. Drugs Controller General of India has directed Serum Institute of India to suspend till further orders new recruitment in phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of the Oxford coronavirus vaccine candidate.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 28,639,357. While 20,561,730 have recovered, 918,928 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,635,933 cases. It is followed by India, which has 4,657,379 cases, Brazil (4,283,978) and Russia (1,051,874).

