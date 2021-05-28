- Mehul Choksi case proving hot potato for Antigua & Barbuda, Dominica govts
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 179,770 cases in a day; lowest in 44 days
Coronavirus live updates: India reported 179,770 fresh Covid-19 infections today, taking the caseload tally to 27,547,705. Death toll stands at 318,821. Stay tuned for corona-related news
A COVID19 patient during treatment at COVID19 care centre in New Delhi on Thursday.
Coronavirus live updates: India recorded 179,770 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily count in 44 days, as infections continued to decrease in the country. The daily death toll, however, remained over the 3,000-mark, with 3,558 deaths. India's total cases now stand at 27,547,705, while total fatalities are at 318,821, Worldometer showed this morning.
With 33,361 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Karnataka with 24,214 new infections. Kerala reported 24,166 cases. Maharashtra 21,273 cases, and Andhra Pradesh 16,167 cases. The case count was 13,046 for West Bengal. Meanwhile, Delhi reported 153 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) today, exceeding the total number of cases from 620 to 773.
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,672,180), Karnataka (2,523,998), Kerala (2,448,554), Tamil Nadu (1,978,621), Uttar Pradesh (1,680,684), and Andhra Pradesh (1,643,557).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 169,604,307 infected by the deadly contagion. While 151,452,982 have recovered, 3,523,421 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,994,291, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 1,596,530, followed by the Brazil (460,249) and Argentina (210,975).
