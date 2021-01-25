Coronavirus LIVE: Global tally nears 100 million; India cases at 10,668,356
Coronavirus live updates: Over 1.6 million healthcare workers across India have received shots of Covid-19 vaccine
60 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel received the Covid-19 vaccine at Basic Training Centre in Panchkula
Coronavirus live updates: Over 1.6 million healthcare workers across India have received shots of Covid-19 vaccine till January 24, the ninth day of the nationwide immunisation drive. The government is planning to inoculate over 30 crore high-risk groups, including healthcare and frontline workers, the elderly and those with comorbidities by July 2021.
India recorded 12,921 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The total number of active cases in the country has fallen to 186,115, while the caseload tally stands at 10,668,356. Globally, more than 99.7 million people have been infected by the virus. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 13th among worst-hit nations by active cases.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,006,354), Karnataka (935,478), Andhra Pradesh (886,852), Kerala (884,242), and Tamil Nadu (834,171).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with more than 99.7 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 71,719,860 have recovered, 2,138,044 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 25,693,539, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.
