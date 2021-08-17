Coronavirus LIVE: India records 24,725 cases in a day; Kerala logs 12,294

updates: India recorded 24,725 new Covid-19 cases and 438 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 32,249,900 and the death toll to 432,112. Kerala reported 18,582 new infections, Maharashtra 4,797, followed by Andhra Pradesh (1,506), Tamil Nadu (1,896), Karnataka (1,669), West Bengal (673) and Delhi (53).

The United States has eased its travel advisory for India, lowering it to Level 2: Moderate. The new travel advisory of Level 2 – which is considered as safe – came in the wake of the significant improvement in Covid situation in India.

World update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 208,638,253 confirmed cases and 4,382,882 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 37,719,467 cases, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and France.

