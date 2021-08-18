Coronavirus LIVE: India records 35,201 new cases; global tally nears 300 mn

-
ALSO READ
What is Delta variant of Covid and how effective are vaccines against it?
Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi adds 53 cases, lowest since April 15 last year
Coronavirus LIVE: Delhi reports 53 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
Covid LIVE: Kerala sees 23,500 new cases, 116 deaths in last 24 hours
Covid LIVE: Over 3.1 mn vaccine doses administered today, says govt
-
Coronavirus updates: India recorded 35,201 new Covid-19 cases and 440 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 32,285,101 and the death toll to 432. Kerala reported 21,613 new infections, Maharashtra 4,408, followed by Andhra Pradesh (1,036), Tamil Nadu (1,804), Karnataka (1,298), West Bengal (547) and Delhi (38).
The Centre will provide a financial package of Rs 1,300 crore to the Northeastern states to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday.
Reviewing the Covid-19 situation with health ministers of all the Northeastern states, Mandaviya said the fund is being provided to purchase medicines, enhance oxygen supply, increase beds -- general, ICU and children -- at local and district-level hospitals.
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 209,334,368 confirmed cases and 4,393,437 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 37,892,089 cases, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and France.
To read updates from our yesterday's blog, click here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU