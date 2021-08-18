Coronavirus LIVE: India records 35,201 new cases; global tally nears 300 mn

updates: India recorded 35,201 new Covid-19 cases and 440 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 32,285,101 and the death toll to 432. Kerala reported 21,613 new infections, Maharashtra 4,408, followed by Andhra Pradesh (1,036), Tamil Nadu (1,804), Karnataka (1,298), West Bengal (547) and Delhi (38).

The Centre will provide a financial package of Rs 1,300 crore to the Northeastern states to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday.

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation with health ministers of all the Northeastern states, Mandaviya said the fund is being provided to purchase medicines, enhance oxygen supply, increase beds -- general, ICU and children -- at local and district-level hospitals.

World update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 209,334,368 confirmed cases and 4,393,437 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 37,892,089 cases, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and France.

