Coronavirus live updates: India has a vaccine challenge before third wave
Coronavirus live updates: India's vaccine production target for later this year looks difficult as economic recovery looks fickle.
A healthcare volunteer inoculates an elderly woman with a Covid-19 vaccine dose at her home in Mumbai, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Kunal Patil)
Coronavirus updates: India’s production of two Covid-19 vaccines will increase from September, but its target of having 1.35 billion doses by August and December looks difficult.
India’s economic recovery is "delayed" and not "derailed", said A M Naik, group chairman of Larsen & Toubro, one of India’s largest private engineering companies.
India’s growth rate might go down to 7 per cent--below the IMF's recent projection of 9.5 per cent—due to a feared third wave of Covid-19 infections, said economist Abhijit Banerje.
Coronavirus world updates: Amazon.com Inc. says corporate employees won’t have to return to the office regularly until January, becoming the latest big company to postpone its resumption of regular work habits as infections from the delta variant surge in the US, Bloomberg reported.
Tokyo reported a record 5,042 new cases, as the Olympics entered its final few days in the Japanese capital. The leap from the previous day brought the seven-day moving average to about 3,646, while the number of serious cases rose to 135 from 115 the previous day, government data showed.
