- Coronavirus LIVE: India records 343288 new cases; total caseload past 24 mn
- US CDC says fully vaccinated people no longer need mask indoors or outdoors
- 40% of India's total Covid-19 deaths during a relentless second wave
- No takers for govt-owned vaccine manufacturing plant in time of Covid-19
- Covid-19 vaccine supply bottlenecks likely to ease by end of 2021
- 'Promoter' vs 'person in control': How will Sebi's new proposal play out?
- Investors should have 10% of their portfolio in gold, say analysts
- Vaccinate 7 mn a day to help mitigate the next Covid wave: Faheem Younus
- Bajrang Punia to P V Sindhu, the ones India's Tokyo hopes are riding on
- Indian diaspora reaches out amid a brutal second wave of Covid-19
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 343288 new cases; total caseload past 24 mn
Coronavirus live updates: India recorded 343,288 fresh Covid-19 infections today, taking the caseload tally to 24 million. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Coronavirus Vaccine
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 161,818,233 infected by the deadly contagion. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus live updates: India recorded 343,288 fresh Covid-19 infections on Friday, taking the caseload tally to 24,046,120, Wordometer showed this morning. Deaths from the virus surged by 3,999 to hit 262,350 in total. The government on Thursday said the virus may emerge again and so preparations have to be made at the national level in collaboration with states. V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog, said over two billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be made available in the country in five months between August and December, enough to vaccinate the entire population. He added that the Russian Covid vaccine Sputnik V is also likely to be available by next week.
Maharashtra reported 42,582 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 850 deaths, followed by Kerala (39,955), Karnataka (35,297), Tamil Nadu (30,621), Andhra Pradesh (22,399), West Bengal (20,839), Uttar Pradesh (17,775) and Delhi (10,489) in the past 24 hours.
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,269,292), Karnataka (2,088,488), Kerala (2,050,889), Uttar Pradesh (1,580,980), Tamil Nadu (1,499,485), Andhra Pradesh (1,366,785), and Delhi (1,372,475).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 161,818,233 infected by the deadly contagion. While 140,652,101 have recovered, 3,358,164 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,625,697, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 2,631,980, followed by the Brazil (425,222) and US (264,741).
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh