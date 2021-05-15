Coronavirus LIVE: India records 326123 new cases; total cases at 24,372,243
Coronavirus live updates: India recorded 326,123 fresh Covid-19 infections today, taking the caseload tally to 24,372,243. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Frontline workers are sprayed with disinfectant at a Covid-19 Care Center set up at the Sarojini Naidu Medical College (SNMC) in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus live updates: India on Saturday witnessed a slight dip in the number of fresh Covid-19 cases with 326,123 infections. The total caseload standards at 24,372,243, Wordometer showed this morning. Deaths from the virus surged by 3,879 to hit 266,229 in total. World health experts issued a grim warning Friday that the second year of Covid-19 was set to be "far more deadly".
Maharashtra reported 39,923 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 695 deaths, followed by Kerala (34,694), Karnataka (41,779), Tamil Nadu (31,892), Andhra Pradesh (22,018), West Bengal (20,839), Uttar Pradesh (15,747) and Delhi (8,506) in the past 24 hours.
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,309,215), Karnataka (2,130,267), Kerala (2,085,583), Uttar Pradesh (1,596,727), Tamil Nadu (1,531,377), Andhra Pradesh (1,388,803), and Delhi (1,380,981).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 162,518,609 infected by the deadly contagion. While 141,448,573 have recovered, 3,370,742 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 33,663,187, followed by India, Brazil, France and Turkey. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 2,560,835 , followed by the Brazil (427,804) and US (256,718).
