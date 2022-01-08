- India climbing up the ladder of emerging tech patents, shows data
- Hit by Covid-19 pandemic, DMRC finds it hard to pay R-Infra dues
- GST shadow on Indian cryptocurrency firms; foreign platforms go free
- Morris Coin scam: At least 1.1 million investors may have been cheated
- How BlackBerry, the phone everyone once wanted to own, got disconnected
- The third wave in Indian aviation: A game changer for the sector globally
Coronavirus LIVE: India records over 140,000 new cases; 325 in Dehradun
Coronavirus LIVE: A decision on lockdown in Mumbai is likely to be taken by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray today
Topics
Coronavirus | Election news | Omicron
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Photo: PTI
India reported more than 140,000 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday. In order to deal with the surge, the government is speeding up vaccination drives across the country. Those in the age group 15-18 are now being inoculated. The number of deaths climbed to over 483,200, according to Worldometer.
A total of 3,007 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 1,199 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Wednesday.
Several states have announced restrictions like night curfew and weekend curfew. Delhi's daily Covid cases shot up by 15 per cent today after 17,335 fresh cases were detected in 24 hours. Karnataka today reported 8,449 fresh cases of coronavirus in 24 hours.
A decision on lockdown in Mumbai will be taken by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as Mumbai crossed 20,000 fresh Covid cases - the threshold limit for more restrictions.
Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had cancelled her major poll rallies due to the Covid-19 surge, will start campaigning for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls virtually from today.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More