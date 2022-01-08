JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India records over 140,000 new cases; 325 in Dehradun

Coronavirus LIVE: A decision on lockdown in Mumbai is likely to be taken by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray today

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Photo: PTI
India reported more than 140,000 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday. In order to deal with the surge, the government is speeding up vaccination drives across the country. Those in the age group 15-18 are now being inoculated. The number of deaths climbed to over 483,200, according to Worldometer.

A total of 3,007 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 1,199 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Wednesday.

Several states have announced restrictions like night curfew and weekend curfew. Delhi's daily Covid cases shot up by 15 per cent today after 17,335 fresh cases were detected in 24 hours. Karnataka today reported 8,449 fresh cases of coronavirus in 24 hours.

A decision on lockdown in Mumbai will be taken by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as Mumbai crossed 20,000 fresh Covid cases - the threshold limit for more restrictions.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had cancelled her major poll rallies due to the Covid-19 surge, will start campaigning for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls virtually from today.

