Coronavirus LIVE: India's fresh cases fall below 20,000; Biden gets vaccine
Coronavirus live updates: At 1,899,352, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 910,241, Andhra Pradesh 878,937, Tamil Nadu 807,962, and Kerala 709,000
Coronavirus live updates: With 19,174 fresh Covid-19 cases, India's caseload now stands at 10,075,422. The country's death toll has mounted to 146,145. With 1,899,352 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 910,241, Andhra Pradesh 878,937, Tamil Nadu 807,962, and Kerala 709,000.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday sought to calm nerves over the new and more infectious strain of coronavirus gripping parts of the United Kingdom, saying the government was "fully alert".
The new strain of coronavirus, dubbed the "B.1.1.7 lineage" and believed to be far more infectious, has worried countries around the world, many of which, including India, have imposed travel bans on the UK.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 77,682,847. While 54,534,347 have recovered, 1,708,155 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 18,450,922 cases, and 326,588 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 10,075,422 cases, Brazil (7,264,221), Russia (2,877,727), France (2,479,151).
