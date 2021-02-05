Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 10,803,533; US death toll past 460,000

updates: India recorded 12,410 fresh Covid-19 cases of the disease (Covid-19). The total number of active cases in the country has fallen to 153,270, while the caseload tally stands at 10,803,533. Globally, nearly 105.4 million people have been infected by the virus. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 18th among worst-hit nations by active cases.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,033,266), Karnataka (944,709), Kerala (940,596), Andhra Pradesh (888,099), and Tamil Nadu (839,866).

On Wednesday, 248,662 beneficiaries were vaccinated taking the total to over 4.39 million.

World update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with nearly 105.4 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 77,223,686 have recovered, 2,292,656 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 27,273,890, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.

