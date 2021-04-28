- Russia fines Apple $12 million for alleged abuse of dominance in app market
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 362902 new cases; death toll crosses 200000
Coronavirus live updates | Statewise list of fresh Covid-19 cases: Maharashtra 66,358, Uttar Pradesh 32,921, Kerala 32,819, Karnataka 31,830 and Delhi 24,149 cases. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Health workers move a Covid-19 positive patient inside a coronavirus OPD at a Covid-19 hospital in Ahmedabad. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus live updates: A day after reported a slight dip in the number of fresh Covid infections and fatalities, India on Wednesday recorded a massive surge of 362,902 cases and 3,285 deaths, Worldometer showed this morning. The cumulative caseload stands at 17,988,637 and the death toll from the virus has crossed the 200,000-mark. India now has nearly 3 million active cases. India has been reporting over 300,000 cases daily for almost a week now.
Maharashtra witnessed nearly 900 deaths. The state reported 66,358 new cases, Uttar Pradesh 32,921, Kerala 32,819 and Karnataka 31,830 cases in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile Delhi recorded 24,149 fresh Covid-19 cases and over 300 deaths for 6th day in a row.
The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (4,410,085), Kerala (1,405,655), Karnataka (1,400,775), Uttar Pradesh (1,086,625), Tamil Nadu (1,081,988), and Delhi (1,047,916).
According to a TOI reports, a proposal has been drawn up for a lockdown, with exemptions for a set of defined essential services, in around 150 districts with Covid-19 positivity rate of over 15% as health systems in these areas are seen to be under stress due to the pandemic.
A final decision will be taken by the Centre in consultation with state governments.
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 149,313,302 infected by the deadly contagion. While 127,451,084 have recovered, 3,148,014 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 32,926,352, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia. However, in the past seven days, India has added the highest number of fresh cases at 2,311,021, followed by the US (408,104) and Brazil (392,743).
