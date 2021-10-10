Coronavirus live updates: India tells UN it will ramp up vaccine production
Coronavirus live updates: India restricts export of certain syringes used for Covid-19 vaccination; Vietnam plans to start vaccinating children aged from 12 to 17.
A medical worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a woman during a door-to-door inoculation drive in Chennai on October 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus live updates: India has told the UN it will ramp up its vaccine production as new ones for Covid-19 come in, calling for smooth supply chains of raw materials.
Covid-19 cases in festivals may surge if people do not practise safety, said Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday, urging 19 states to escalate their vaccination campaign.
India imposed a three-month restriction on exports of three categories of syringes to sustain its Covid-19 vaccination campaign. It will allow exports of syringes not used for the campaign.
World coronavirus live updates: Iran’s daily new cases dropped to the lowest since June 26 with 7,654 new infections over the last 24 hours, the latest health ministry data showed Saturday.
Russia reported 29,362 daily cases, the second-worst result since the pandemic outbreak, bringing its total to 7.74 million, said Bloomberg on Saturday.
Vietnam plans to start vaccinating children aged from 12 to 17 from the end of October, the VietnamNet news website reports, citing the deputy health minister.
