Coronavirus LIVE: India again sees 50000+ cases in a day, tally at 1960865
Coronavirus latest news: India recorded over 450,000 cases in 9 days. US tally has surged to 4,973,317 and Brazil 2,862,761. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus update: India has been recording over 50,000 cases daily since July 28. With another such spike on Wednesday, the tally of total cases has jumped to 1,963,239. Death toll has surged past the 40,000 mark. Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (4,68,265), Tamil Nadu (273,000), Andhra Pradesh (1,76,333), Karnataka (150,000) and Delhi (140,232). Meanwhile, recoveries have mounted to 12,82,215, according to the Union health ministry data.
Coronavirus world update: Worldometer recorded 262,560 new cases worldwide in the past 24 hours. As many as 18,956,633 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 12,141,853 have recovered, 710,048 have died so far.
Testing for coronavirus is dropping in the US even as infections remain high and the death toll rises by more than 1,000 a day, a worrisome trend that officials attribute largely to Americans getting discouraged over having to wait for hours to get a test and days or weeks to find out the results.
Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More