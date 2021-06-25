- Coronavirus LIVE updates: India vaccination campaign hits supply crunch
World braces for a new wave of Covid-19 infections; air passenger numbers rise in India as country eases travel restrictions.
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a porter at a railway station in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus updates: India reported on Thursday 54,069 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed. It had 1,321 new fatalities, taking the total death toll to 39,1981.
India vaccinated more than 8 million people earlier this week but even this unprecedented pace may not be fast enough for a country just emerging from a devastating second wave to head off a third one, experts say. As more states lift lockdowns, the average number of passengers travelling per day has tripled from a low of 42,000 in May to 125,000, from the third week of June onwards.
World coronavirus update: The world is bracing for a new wave of Covid-19 infections, as the coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 175 million people and killed more than 3.8 million globally since late January, the Bloomberg Tracker said. Romania will have to destroy about 35,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine that expire on June 30 because of little interest from citizens to get the shot. Singapore said it plans to give a first Covid-19 vaccine shot to most of its population by July after securing more supplies.
