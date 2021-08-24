Coronavirus LIVE updates: India records 11,359 new cases; Delhi 17

- Taliban name obscure official to lead central bank in economic crisis
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Maharashtra reports 3,643 Covid-19 cases, and 105 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Kerala reported 13,383 fresh corona cases. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Health workers administer a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to beneficiaries. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus updates: India recorde11,359 new Covid-19 cases and 266 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 32,460,328 and the death toll to 434,784. Delhi reported 17 Covid-19 cases and zero deaths. Positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.04 per cent.
A committee set up by the Union Home Ministry has said a third wave of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease may reach its peak around October and children could be affected as severely as adults. In its report that has been submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the committee has spoken about the critical need of paediatric facilities, including doctors, staff, and equipment like ventilators and ambulances, if a large number of children got infected by the virus. It further said the available infrastructure was “no nowhere close” to the requirement, if the need arose.
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 213,273,952 confirmed cases and 4,453,032 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 38,813,549 cases, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and France.
