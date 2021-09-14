Coronavirus live updates: Sikkim opens colleges, WHO warns against variants
Coronavirus live updates: India administers 75 million Covid-19 vaccine doses; China's southeastern Fujian experiences another outbreak.
Health workers testing for Covid-19 at a railway station in Mumbai collect swab samples from passengers on Monday, September 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus updates: India has administered 75 million Covid-19 vaccine doses since the launch of a nationwide campaign in January, said the Health Minister on Monday. At this rate, up to 43 per cent of India's population will be covered by December.
The World Health Organisation's (WHO) is this week expected to approve Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine called Covaxin, news agency ANI reported quoting unnamed sources.
Sikkim’s government asked colleges and other higher education institutions to reopen from Tuesday, as it said all schools will stay closed till October 31.
World coronavirus updates: Variants that can eventually evade Covid vaccines are increasingly likely with vast parts of the world unprotected, and rich countries should hold back on booster doses until others catch up, according to a special envoy to the World Health Organization.
China is experiencing another Covid-19 outbreak caused by the delta variant, with dozens of infections detected in the southeastern province of Fujian less than a month after the nation’s last flare-up was contained, Bloomberg reported.
Italy will start administering third doses of Covid-19 vaccines to its most vulnerable citizens starting September 20, said the country’s virus emergency in a statement on Monday.
