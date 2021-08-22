Coronavirus live: India records 31,043 new cases; Tamil Nadu eases curbs
Coronavirus live updates: Maharashtra warns people against feared third of Covid-19 infections; Australians protest against lockdowns
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Health Ministry
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A health worker checks body temperature of a traveler as a precaution against the coronavirus before allowing them to proceed, at a railway station in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
Coronavirus updates: India today recorded 31,043 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total to 32,423,549. Meanwhile, Delhi will allow markets, malls, restaurants and bars to stay open after 8 pm from next week, easing restrictions on people’s movements as Covid-19 cases decline.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday people the threat of a third wave of Covid infections remains and "people should behave responsibly".
Tamil Nadu will allow theatres to do business with 50 per cent occupancy from Monday and bars attached to hotels and clubs to start operations using vaccinated staff.
World coronavirus updates: Vietnam’s government says it is sending troops to Ho Chi Minh City to help deliver food and aid to households as it further tightens restrictions on people’s movements amid a worsening surge of the coronavirus.
Authorities in Australia say more than 250 people have been arrested while protesting coronavirus lockdowns in the country.
New coronavirus infections in Germany have reached their highest level in nearly three months amid a steady rise powered by the delta variant, the AP reported.
.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More