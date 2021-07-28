JUST IN
Coronavirus live updates: Vaccines for children likely by Sept, says govt

Coronavirus updates: Health Ministry warns about rise in daily new cases in 22 districts; govt tells court India will meet is vaccine production target.

World Health Organization | Coronavirus | Health Ministry

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

A visitor receives a Covid-19 vaccine dose at an inoculation centre in Prayagraj, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus updates: Covid-19 vaccination for children is likely to begin by September, said Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday in a meeting of BJP MPs.

The Health Ministry Tuesday reported a rise in daily new Covid cases in 22 districts across seven states, calling it a “cause for concern”. India will meet its target of supplying more than half a billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to states by the end of this month, the health ministry said on Tuesday, but added not all doses may be administered by then.

World coronavirus updates: US health officials returned to tighter guidelines for the use of masks, advising that fully vaccinated individuals wear them in public indoor settings in places where the virus is spreading rapidly. Indonesia marked another grim record as 2,069 people died from Covid-19 over 24 hours. The Southeast Asian country has been reporting the highest number of deaths worldwide in recent days, Bloomberg reported.

