Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Orange zone rules, regulations; state-wise list

Come May 4, India will enter 3.0. The extended phase is slated to last till May 17. However, the government has announced several relaxations, especially for districts, which have been categorised as Green or Orange zones, indicating no or low number of cases. Covid-19 cases in India have topped the 40,000-mark.

3.0 rules

MoHFW will share the list of Red Zone (hotspot), Orange Zone and Green Zone districts and related information with state and union territories on a weekly basis or earlier as required.

What is Orange Zone?

The areas with a limited number of cases in the past and with no surge in positive cases recently would be included under the orange zone. Only restricted activities such as limited public transport and farm product harvesting is expected to be allowed in the coronavirus orange zone. In case the district is classified as a Red Zone and there is no confirmed case in the last 21 days then the area may be labelled as an Orange Zone.

In case the district is classified as an Orange Zone, and, there is no confirmed case in the last 21 days in the area of the district outside the limits of the municipal corporations, the area may be labeled as a Green Zone. However, caution may be exercised in such areas so that they remain free from Covid-19 cases.

In case the area of the district outside the limits of the MC have one or more confirmed cases in the last 21 days, this part of the district will continue to be labeled as a Red or Orange Zone, as per the classification of the district.

The number of "orange zones" increased - from 207 to 284, according to the Union Health Ministry.





What is prohibited under 3.0 in Orange Zone

1. All domestic and international air travel of pasengers, except for medicial services, air ambulance and for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by MHA

2. All passenger movement by trains, except for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by MHA

3. Inter-state buses for public tranport, except as permitted by MHA.

4. Metro rail services

5. Inter-state movement of citizens except for medical reasons or for activities permitted by MHA

6. All schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutes, etc.

7. Cinema halls, malls, gynasiums, sports complexes, entertainment parks, bars, etc.

8. Religious, political, social, sports gatherings.

9. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

10. Inter-district and intra-district movement of buses

Coronavirus lockdown: Important rules

1. The movement of individuals will be strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am.

2. Citizens over the age of 65 years of age, pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years have to stay at home, except for health purposes.

Covid lockdown: Activities allowed in Orange Zones

1. OPDs, medical clinics can operate in Orange Zones, with social distancing norms and other safety, precautions.

2. Taxis and cab aggregators, with a driver and two passengers only

3. Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles, only for permitted activities.

All other activities will be permitted, which are not specifically prohibited/permitted with restrictions in the Orange Zone.



Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Here's the full list of districts under Orange Zone state-wise

The list is dynamic. The list will be revised on a weekly basis or earlier and communicated to states.

Andhra Pradesh

West Godavari

YSR

Anantapur

Prakasam

East Godavari

Srikakulam

Visakhapatanam

Assam

Dhubri

Marigaon

Goalpara

Bihar

Nalanda

Kaimur (Bhabua)

Siwan

Gopalganj

Bhojpur

Begusarai

Aurangabad

Madhubani

Purbi Champaran

Bhagalpur

Arwal

Saran

Nawada

Lakhisarai

Banka

Vaishali

Darbhanga

Jehanabad

Madhepura

Purnia

Chhattisgarh

Korba

Gujarat

Rajkot

Bharuch

Botad

Narmada

Chhotaudepur

Mahisagar

Mahesana

Patan

Kheda

Valsad

Dohad

Kachchh

Navsari

GirSomnath

Dang

SabarKantha

Tapi

Jamnagar

Surendranagar

Haryana

Gurugram

Nuh

Panipat

Panchkula

Palwal

Rohtak

Hisar

Ambala

Jhajjar

Bhiwani

Kaithal

Kurukshetra

Karna I

Jind

Sirsa

Yamunanagar

Fatehabad

Charki Dadri

Himachal Pradesh

Una

Chamba

Hamirpur

Kangra

Sirmaur

Solan

Jammu And Kashmir

Baramulla

Kupwara

Ganderbal

Jammu

Udhampur

Kulgam

Budgam

Samba

Kathua

Rajouri

Ramban

Reasi

Jharkhand

Bokaro

Garhwa

Dhanbad

Deoghar

Hazaribagh

Simdega

Giridih

Koderma

Jamtara

Karnataka

Belagavi

Vijayapura

Kalaburagi

Bagalkote

Mandya

Bellari

Dharwad

Dakshina Kannada

Bidar

Chikkaballapura

Gadag

Uttara Kannada

Tumakuru

Kerala

Kasaragod

ldukki

Kozhikode

Kollam

Palakkad

Pathanamthitta

Malappuram

Thiruvananthapuram

Alappuzha

Thrissur

Ladakh

Lehladakh

Kargil

Madhya Pradesh

Khargone

Raisen

Hoshangabad

Ratlam

Agar Malwa

Mandsaur

Sagar

Shajapur

Chhindwara

Alirajpur

Tikamgarh

Shahdol

Sheopur

Dindori

Burhanpur

Harda

Betul

Vidisha

Morena

Maharashtra

Raigad

Ahmednagar

Amravati

Buldhana

Nandurbar

Kolhapur

Hingoli

Ratnagiri

Jalna

Nanded

Chandrapur

Parbhani

Sangli

Latur

Bhandara

Beed

Meghalaya

East Khasi Hills

Odisha

Khordha

Sundargarh

Kendrapara

Kora put

Dhenkanal

Kalahandi

Puducherry

Pondicherry

Punjab

SAS Nagar

Pathankot

Mansa

Tarn Taran

Amritsar

Kapurthala

Hoshiarpur

Faridkot

Sangrur

Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr)

Firozepur

Sri Muktsar Sahib

Moga

Gurdaspur

Barna la

Rajasthan

Tonk

Jaisalmer

Dausa

Jhunjhunu

Hanumangarh

Bhilwara

Sawai Madhaopur

Chittorgarh

Dungarpur

Udaipur

Dholpur

Sikar

Alwar

Bikaner

Churu

Pali

Barmer

Karauli

Rajsamand

Tamil Nadu

Theni

Tenkasi

Nagapattinam

Dindigul

Villupuram

Coimbatore

Cuddalore

Salem

Karur

Tuticorin

Tiruchirappalli

Tirupathur

Kanniyakumari

Tiruvannamalai

Ramanathapuram

Tirunelveli

The Nilgiris

Sivaganga

Perambalur

Kallakurichi

Ariyalur

Erode

Pudukkottai

Dharmapuri

Telangana

Nizamabad

JogulambaGadwal

Nirmal

Nalgonda

Adilabad

Sangareddy

Kama reddy

KumuramBheemAsifabad

Karimnagar

Khammam

Mahabubnagar

Jagitial

RajannaSircilla

JayashankarBhupalapa lly

Medak

Jangoan

Narayanpet

Manche rial

Tripura

North Tripura

Gomati

Uttar Pradesh

Ghaziabad

Hapur

Baghpat

Basti

Budaun

Sambhal

Auraiya

Shamli

Sitapur

Bahraich

Kannauj

Azamgarh

Mainpuri

Shravasti

Banda

Jaunpur

Etah

Kasganj

Sultanpur

Prayagraj

Jalaun

Mirzapur

Etawah

Pratapgarh

Ghazipur

Gonda

Mau

Bhadohi

Unnao

Pilibhit

Balrampur

Ayodhya

Gorakhpur

Jhansi

Hardoi

Kaushambi

Uttarakhand

Dehradun

Nainital

West Bengal

Hooghly

Paschim Bardhaman

Nadia

Purba Bardhaman

Murshidabad