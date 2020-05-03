Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Orange zone rules, regulations; state-wise list

-
Come May 4, India will enter coronavirus lockdown 3.0. The extended phase is slated to last till May 17. However, the government has announced several relaxations, especially for districts, which have been categorised as Green or Orange zones, indicating no or low number of coronavirus cases. Covid-19 cases in India have topped the 40,000-mark.
Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 rules
MoHFW will share the list of Red Zone (hotspot), Orange Zone and Green Zone districts and related information with state and union territories on a weekly basis or earlier as required.
What is Orange Zone?
The areas with a limited number of cases in the past and with no surge in positive cases recently would be included under the orange zone. Only restricted activities such as limited public transport and farm product harvesting is expected to be allowed in the coronavirus orange zone. In case the district is classified as a Red Zone and there is no confirmed case in the last 21 days then the area may be labelled as an Orange Zone.
In case the district is classified as an Orange Zone, and, there is no confirmed case in the last 21 days in the area of the district outside the limits of the municipal corporations, the area may be labeled as a Green Zone. However, caution may be exercised in such areas so that they remain free from Covid-19 cases.
In case the area of the district outside the limits of the MC have one or more confirmed cases in the last 21 days, this part of the district will continue to be labeled as a Red or Orange Zone, as per the classification of the district.
The number of "orange zones" increased - from 207 to 284, according to the Union Health Ministry.
What is prohibited under lockdown 3.0 in Orange Zone
1. All domestic and international air travel of pasengers, except for medicial services, air ambulance and for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by MHA
2. All passenger movement by trains, except for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by MHA
3. Inter-state buses for public tranport, except as permitted by MHA.
4. Metro rail services
5. Inter-state movement of citizens except for medical reasons or for activities permitted by MHA
6. All schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutes, etc.
7. Cinema halls, malls, gynasiums, sports complexes, entertainment parks, bars, etc.
8. Religious, political, social, sports gatherings.
9. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.
10. Inter-district and intra-district movement of buses
Coronavirus lockdown: Important rules
1. The movement of individuals will be strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am.
2. Citizens over the age of 65 years of age, pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years have to stay at home, except for health purposes.
Covid lockdown: Activities allowed in Orange Zones
1. OPDs, medical clinics can operate in Orange Zones, with social distancing norms and other safety, precautions.
2. Taxis and cab aggregators, with a driver and two passengers only
3. Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles, only for permitted activities.
All other activities will be permitted, which are not specifically prohibited/permitted with restrictions in the Orange Zone.
Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Here's the full list of districts under Orange Zone state-wise
The list is dynamic. The list will be revised on a weekly basis or earlier and communicated to states.
Andhra Pradesh
West Godavari
YSR
Anantapur
Prakasam
East Godavari
Srikakulam
Visakhapatanam
Assam
Dhubri
Marigaon
Goalpara
Bihar
Nalanda
Kaimur (Bhabua)
Siwan
Gopalganj
Bhojpur
Begusarai
Aurangabad
Madhubani
Purbi Champaran
Bhagalpur
Arwal
Saran
Nawada
Lakhisarai
Banka
Vaishali
Darbhanga
Jehanabad
Madhepura
Purnia
Chhattisgarh
Korba
Gujarat
Rajkot
Bharuch
Botad
Narmada
Chhotaudepur
Mahisagar
Mahesana
Patan
Kheda
Valsad
Dohad
Kachchh
Navsari
GirSomnath
Dang
SabarKantha
Tapi
Jamnagar
Surendranagar
Haryana
Gurugram
Nuh
Panipat
Panchkula
Palwal
Rohtak
Hisar
Ambala
Jhajjar
Bhiwani
Kaithal
Kurukshetra
Karna I
Jind
Sirsa
Yamunanagar
Fatehabad
Charki Dadri
Himachal Pradesh
Una
Chamba
Hamirpur
Kangra
Sirmaur
Solan
Jammu And Kashmir
Baramulla
Kupwara
Ganderbal
Jammu
Udhampur
Kulgam
Budgam
Samba
Kathua
Rajouri
Ramban
Reasi
Jharkhand
Bokaro
Garhwa
Dhanbad
Deoghar
Hazaribagh
Simdega
Giridih
Koderma
Jamtara
Karnataka
Belagavi
Vijayapura
Kalaburagi
Bagalkote
Mandya
Bellari
Dharwad
Dakshina Kannada
Bidar
Chikkaballapura
Gadag
Uttara Kannada
Tumakuru
Kerala
Kasaragod
ldukki
Kozhikode
Kollam
Palakkad
Pathanamthitta
Malappuram
Thiruvananthapuram
Alappuzha
Thrissur
Ladakh
Lehladakh
Kargil
Madhya Pradesh
Khargone
Raisen
Hoshangabad
Ratlam
Agar Malwa
Mandsaur
Sagar
Shajapur
Chhindwara
Alirajpur
Tikamgarh
Shahdol
Sheopur
Dindori
Burhanpur
Harda
Betul
Vidisha
Morena
Maharashtra
Raigad
Ahmednagar
Amravati
Buldhana
Nandurbar
Kolhapur
Hingoli
Ratnagiri
Jalna
Nanded
Chandrapur
Parbhani
Sangli
Latur
Bhandara
Beed
Meghalaya
East Khasi Hills
Odisha
Khordha
Sundargarh
Kendrapara
Kora put
Dhenkanal
Kalahandi
Puducherry
Pondicherry
Punjab
SAS Nagar
Pathankot
Mansa
Tarn Taran
Amritsar
Kapurthala
Hoshiarpur
Faridkot
Sangrur
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr)
Firozepur
Sri Muktsar Sahib
Moga
Gurdaspur
Barna la
Rajasthan
Tonk
Jaisalmer
Dausa
Jhunjhunu
Hanumangarh
Bhilwara
Sawai Madhaopur
Chittorgarh
Dungarpur
Udaipur
Dholpur
Sikar
Alwar
Bikaner
Churu
Pali
Barmer
Karauli
Rajsamand
Tamil Nadu
Theni
Tenkasi
Nagapattinam
Dindigul
Villupuram
Coimbatore
Cuddalore
Salem
Karur
Tuticorin
Tiruchirappalli
Tirupathur
Kanniyakumari
Tiruvannamalai
Ramanathapuram
Tirunelveli
The Nilgiris
Sivaganga
Perambalur
Kallakurichi
Ariyalur
Erode
Pudukkottai
Dharmapuri
Telangana
Nizamabad
JogulambaGadwal
Nirmal
Nalgonda
Adilabad
Sangareddy
Kama reddy
KumuramBheemAsifabad
Karimnagar
Khammam
Mahabubnagar
Jagitial
RajannaSircilla
JayashankarBhupalapa lly
Medak
Jangoan
Narayanpet
Manche rial
Tripura
North Tripura
Gomati
Uttar Pradesh
Ghaziabad
Hapur
Baghpat
Basti
Budaun
Sambhal
Auraiya
Shamli
Sitapur
Bahraich
Kannauj
Azamgarh
Mainpuri
Shravasti
Banda
Jaunpur
Etah
Kasganj
Sultanpur
Prayagraj
Jalaun
Mirzapur
Etawah
Pratapgarh
Ghazipur
Gonda
Mau
Bhadohi
Unnao
Pilibhit
Balrampur
Ayodhya
Gorakhpur
Jhansi
Hardoi
Kaushambi
Uttarakhand
Dehradun
Nainital
West Bengal
Hooghly
Paschim Bardhaman
Nadia
Purba Bardhaman
Murshidabad
