Coronavirus made global scenario complex, preparedness a challenge: Rajnath

CBI brings back Rs 10 cr PNB Bank loan fraud accused from Muscat

Business Standard

Rajnath said, India today has emerged as an important contributor towards growth, development, prosperity, peace and stability, in both Asia and the world

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indian Defense Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, speaks during a news conference after a bilateral meeting between the U.S. and India at the Department of State in Washington, Wednesday, Dec.18, 2019
Indian Defense Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, speaks during a news conference after a bilateral meeting between the U.S. and India at the Department of State in Washington, Wednesday, Dec.18, 2019 | Photo: PTI

The novel coronavirus outbreak has made international scenario more complex, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday, emphasising on the preparedness to tackle challenges that might not allow adequate reaction time.

Speaking at the 58th MPhil convocation ceremony at the National Defence College in Delhi, Singh said developing and grooming the future senior leadership, both of the military and the civil services, by the institution would play a vital role in tackling future potential challenges.

India today has emerged as an important contributor towards growth, development, prosperity, peace and stability, in both Asia and the world, he said.

The armed forces of the country are also swiftly transforming to meet future regional and global security challenges.

First Published: Sat, March 07 2020. 14:23 IST

