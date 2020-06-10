Coronavirus may have been spreading in Wuhan in August: Harvard study

Beijing dismissed as “ridiculous” a Medical School study of hospital traffic and search engine data that suggested the new may already have been spreading in last August, and scientists said it offered no convincing evidence of when the outbreak began.



The research, which has not been peer-reviewed by other scientists, used satellite imagery of hospital parking lots in Wuhan — where the disease was first identified in late 2019 — and data for symptom-related queries on search engines for things such as “cough” and “diarrhoea”.



The study’s authors said increased hospital traffic and symptom search data in Wuhan preceded the documented start of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in December 2019.