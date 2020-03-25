Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll touches 10 in India, 519 test positive

The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 10 in India with Delhi reporting second death, while the number of positive cases, including casualties, reached 519 on Tuesday, the Union said.

West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported a casualty each on Monday, while seven deaths were earlier reported from Maharashtra (two), Bihar, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Punjab.

According to figures updated at 8.15 pm, the number of active COVID-19 cases were 469 while 40 people have been cured/discharged or migrated. The figure includes 43 foreign nationals and the ten deaths reported so far, the said.

Meanwhile, the latest Indian Council of Medical Research data says 536 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases. A 65-year-old patient died in Mumbai on Monday evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. But this case was not counted in the ’s latest figure.

Kerala has reported the highest number of cases so far at 95, including eight foreign nationals, followed by Maharashtra, which recorded 89, including three foreigners, according to the ministry data.

Karnataka has reported 37 cases of patients, while cases in Telangana rose to 35 including 10 foreigners. Cases in Rajasthan rose to 32, including two foreigners.

Uttar Pradesh has 33 positive cases, including a foreign Gujarat also has 33 positive cases, including a foreigner.

Cases in Delhi stand at 30, including one foreigner. In Haryana, there are 28 cases, including 14 foreigners, while Punjab has reported 29 cases. Ladakh has 13 cases, while Tamil Nadu has reported 15 cases, including two foreigners. West Bengal reported nine cases while Andhra Pradesh has eight patients. Both Madhya Pradesh and Chandigarh reported seven cases each. Jammu and Kashmir has four cases, so has Uttarakhand, including one foreigner.

There are three cases each in Himachal Pradesh and Bihar while there are two cases in Odisha. Puducherry, Manipur, and Chhattisgarh have reported a case each.

In his second address to the nation in less than a week on COVID-19, Prime Minister said the lockdown would be in force from Tuesday midnight, as he announced a Central allocation of Rs 15,000 crore to strengthen the health infrastructure to tackle the disease.

Centre bans export of sanitizers

The government on Tuesday prohibited the exports of sanitizers in the wake of a shortage situation in India. It also made a minor amendment to the earlier ban on export of ventilators.

EC defers Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for Mar 26

The Election Commission has deferred the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu to set up Rs 770-crore API Park

Tamil Nadu government has announced setting up of an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Park in the state, with Rs 770-crore investment. It also committed Rs 3,280 crore to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

UP sugar mills apply for licence to make sanitizers

Amid rising demand for sanitizers, private sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh have applied for drug licences to manufacture the product at their captive distilleries.

Italy records 743 deaths, global toll nears 17,000

Italy reported a sharp rise in its death toll on Tuesday, with 743 more victims. The number of deaths around the world from COVID-19 stood at 16,961, according to a tally compiled by AFP.

New hantavirus emerges in China, 1 killed

A man in China's Yunnan province has died of hantavirus, a disease spread by rodents, official media said. He died while on his way back to Shandong province for work on a chartered bus on Monday.