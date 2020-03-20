Coronavirus outbreak: India reports fourth death, total cases at 173

-
ALSO READ
Here's how government plans to combat Covid-19
Coronavirus wrap: India reports second patient; China death toll over 300
As WHO declares Coronavirus a pandemic, what's next for people and govts?
Notes from China: Dealing with a virus with patience, fortitude and humour
Coronavirus outbreak in China an opportunity for Indian exporters
-
India reported its fourth coronavirus death on Thursday while the total COVID-19 cases rose to atleast 173, as India banned landing of all international commercial passenger flights from March 22 for a week, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to stay indoors and called for ‘janata curfew’ on Sunday.
Giving the details of the fourth coronavirus fatality in the country, the Union health ministry said the person, who died in Punjab, was an elderly and had co-morbid conditions like diabetes, cardiac ailments.
There were more than 20 fresh cases in last 24 hours with Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh reporting their first COVID-19 patients on early Thursday.
As the virus continued to spread its tentacles across India, several parts, including Kashmir valley headed towards a virtual lockdown with the administration restricting movement of people in several parts and banning all public transport in Srinagar city.
Punjab and the national capital also inched towards virtual shutdown.
While the Punjab government announced suspension of public transport services from Friday midnight and restricting public gatherings to less than 20 besides deciding to close down marriage palaces, hotels, restaurants, banquets and dining places, except home delivery services and takeaways in the entire state. The Kejriwal government in Delhi also announced shutting down of restaurants but said that takeaway and home delivery services will continue.
“Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has asked all government departments, autonomous bodies and PSUs to segregate activities and suspend non-essential services," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a press conference.
Non-essential government services will be discontinued from Friday, he added.
Social, cultural and political gatherings with more than 20 people are not allowed across the national capital to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, he said.
As part of its efforts to detect and prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed over 8,000 lives globally and infected more than two lakh, the government banned all international commercial passenger aircraft from landing in the country from March 22 to March 29.
Moreover, the Central government has requested states to enforce work for home for private sector employees, except for those working in emergency and essential services.
"State governments shall issue appropriate directions so that all citizens above 65 (other than for medical assistance) except for public representatives or government servants or medical professionals are advised to remain at home," the government statement noted.
“Similarly, all children below 10 should be advised to stay at home and not to venture out,” it added.
Meanwhile, the government said one Indian national infected with coronavirus in Iran has died, the first death of an Indian outside the country due to the pandemic.
Other Indian citizens infected with the disease in Iran are being provided treatment and taken care of by the Iranian government, the government said.
Asked whether any Indian infected with coronavirus has died in Iran, Dammu Ravi, Additional Secretary in the MEA and the coordinator for COVID-19, answered in the affirmative. He said the deceased was an elderly person aged over 70 years and had health-related complications.
Global Developments
- The virus has infected almost 227,800 people across the world and the toll has exceeded 9,200
- Coronavirus to send emerging economies into recession by mid-year: JPMorgan
- Infections outside China have been reported by 175 countries
- US will tell citizens abroad to return or stay where they are
- Death toll in US rises to 150, number of confirmed cases at 10,491
- Death toll in Italy overtakes that of China at 3,405
- China reports no new domestic coronavirus case for the first time
- The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits surged to a 30-month high last week as companies in the services sector laid off workers because of the pandemic
- World ‘paying a big price’ because China was slow on virus information: Trump
- Pakistan's coronavirus cases rise sharply to 448
- Pakistan closes Wagah border for two weeks
- Singapore reports 32 new cases
- Indonesia confirms 82 new cases
- Millions could die if virus allowed to spread unchecked: UN chief
- English Premier League postponed until April 30
- Nato is scaling down military exercises in Europe but alliance missions are continuing, including the drawdown of the US-led forces in Afghanistan following a peace agreement last month
- The EU’s chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier, tests positive
- A virus-hit Italian cruise ship has docked in Marseille, southern France. The 1,400 passengers and crew will remain on board while awaiting test results
- Croatia, Northern Ireland and Russia report first deaths due to coronavirus
- Canada has decided to provide an $18.6-billion aid package directly to affected families and businesses
- Indonesia likely has far higher number of cases than reported due to limited testing, and needs to consider tougher measures like lockdowns, the Red Cross said
- Coronavirus is killing one person every 10 minutes in Iran, the health ministry spokesman tweeted on Thursday, as its death toll climbed to 1,284
- Egypt will shut all cafes, malls, sporting clubs and nightclubs from 7:00 pm until 6:00 am local time until March 31
- Turkey has sent 500,000 test kits to the US at their request
- The US Federal Reserve rolled out its third emergency credit programme in two days, this one to ensure liquidity in money market mutual funds
- The 36th ASEAN summit scheduled in Vietnam early next month has been postponed until end-June
- Nepal imposes travel ban on Europe, West Asia and Japan
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU