Coronavirus outbreak: Kerala govt deploys robots to spread awareness

Robots developed by start-up firm Asimov Robotics with face masks and sanitizers. they were launched to spread awareness about in The robots are also informing people about the pandemic, how to prevent and how to take care of oneself during this phase.

Though no new cases were reported from on Tuesday, the situation continued to be grim with over 18,000 people under surveillance, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said. The total number of cases tested positive so far in the state was 24, including two foreigners - an Italian and another from the UK.