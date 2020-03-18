JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Coronavirus global death toll crosses 7,400, 183,579 cases worldwide
Business Standard

Coronavirus outbreak: Kerala govt deploys robots to spread awareness

The robots are also informing people about the pandemic, how to prevent and how to take care of oneself during this phase

Agencies 

Kerala deploys robots amid coronavirus | Photo: Reuters
Kerala deploys robots amid coronavirus | Photo: Reuters

Robots developed by start-up firm Asimov Robotics with face masks and sanitizers. they were launched to spread awareness about coronavirus in Kochi. The robots are also informing people about the pandemic, how to prevent and how to take care of oneself during this phase.

Though no new coronavirus cases were reported from Kerala on Tuesday, the situation continued to be grim with over 18,000 people under surveillance, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said. The total number of cases tested positive so far in the state was 24, including two foreigners - an Italian and another from the UK.
First Published: Wed, March 18 2020. 02:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU