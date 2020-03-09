Coronavirus outbreak may delay roll-out of Vivad se Vishwas scheme

Vivad se Vishwas, the government’s flagship scheme for resolving direct tax disputes, may get an extended deadline beyond March 31 on account of the coronavirus outbreak and a late notification, which is still to come. Income-tax (I-T) officers are saying most people will need time to arrange for funds to participate in the scheme and coronavirus will make it tougher for some firms, and many at their global headquarters are shut temporarily.

The Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Being a money Bill, it does not require the Rajya ...