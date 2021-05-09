Coronavirus-related death rate in 20 states lower than national average

A total of 403,738 new cases and over 4,000 deaths were registered in a single day as of Sunday morning. Almost 75 per cent of new deaths were in ten states. While Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 864, followed by Karnataka (482) and Delhi (332).

Deaths per million were higher than the national average of 176 in 16 states and highest in Delhi, which has reported 1,019 deaths per million, the health ministry data showed.

Amid reports of underreporting of deaths from some parts of the country, 20 states are reporting per million-deaths much below the national average. Andhra Pradesh has 160 deaths per million, while Gujarat 130. The number is way lower for Uttar Pradesh (64), Rajasthan (68), and Bihar (26). More than 80 per cent of the active cases too are in 13 states with Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Uttar Pradesh leading the tally. The daily positivity rate in the country is around 21.6 per cent which is a matter of grave concern as the number of tests have remained stagnant at around 1.5 to 1.8 million for most of last week.