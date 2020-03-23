JUST IN
Coronavirus spread: Millions stay indoors to make 'Janata Curfew' a success

Taking to Twitter, he said it is an expression of gratitude by the people and also the sound of the bugle declaring the first success in the long battle ahead

Press Trust of India 

Mumbai sea link
Bandra- Worli Sea Link road wears a deserted look during 'Janata curfew'. PTI

Millions of people across the country stayed indoors on Sunday in an unprecedented and overwhelming response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janta curfew' to help check the spread of coronavirus, coming out briefly at 5 pm to show gratitude to health and other essential service providers with sounds of bells, conches and claps.

The prime minister thanked the people but said it was the start of a long battle, as he urged them to follow social distancing to stop the chain of transmission of Coronavirus which has infected 360 people and claimed seven lives in India.

Marina Beach

PM Modi proposed a 'Janata curfew' between 7 am and 9 pm as part of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly virus. PTI

Delhi station

Indian railways on Sunday suspended operation of passenger trains till March 31. PTI


AIIMS Flyover

AIIMS flyover devoid of traffic during 'Janata curfew' in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. PTI
First Published: Mon, March 23 2020. 01:35 IST

