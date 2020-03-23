Coronavirus spread: Millions stay indoors to make 'Janata Curfew' a success

Millions of people across the country stayed indoors on Sunday in an unprecedented and overwhelming response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janta curfew' to help check the spread of coronavirus, coming out briefly at 5 pm to show gratitude to health and other essential service providers with sounds of bells, conches and claps.

The prime minister thanked the people but said it was the start of a long battle, as he urged them to follow social distancing to stop the chain of transmission of which has infected 360 people and claimed seven lives in India.





PM Modi proposed a 'Janata curfew' between 7 am and 9 pm as part of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly virus. PTI

Indian railways on Sunday suspended operation of passenger trains till March 31. PTI



AIIMS flyover devoid of traffic during 'Janata curfew' in the wake of pandemic, in New Delhi. PTI