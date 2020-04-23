Coronavirus: India cases reach 20,471; Delhi's count soars to 2,248

With 92 new Covid-19 positive cases, the total number of positive cases has risen to 2,248 in the capital.

According to the health department, the count is inclusive of 1,476 patients who are active cases and 724 patients have recovered. With one new fatality reported due to the virus, the number of deaths in the capital rose to 48.

With 1,486 new cases and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's total number of positive cases have risen to 20,471 while the toll stands at 652 on Wednesday, the said Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total number of cases, 15,859 are active cases, 3,959 cured or discharged or migrated.

In Maharashtra, the number of cases increased by 431 on Wednesday while 18 people succumbed to the pandemic, a health official said.

The tally of coronavirus cases in the state thus reached 5,649 and the death toll rose to 169.

"On the other hand, 67 people were discharged after full recovery from Covid-19, taking the total number to 789," the official added.





There are currently 4,591 active cases of Covid-19 in Maharashtra. Mumbai alone has reported 3,683 cases and 161 deaths so far.

In Tamil Nadu, 33 new cases of Covid-19 were reported, as the government intensified steps to curb the pandemic spread in Chennai with the appointment of two IAS officers to oversee containment strategy including testing those with symptoms like fever for the virus.

As many as four journalists from the city tested positive, a day after 25 staffers including journalists from a Tamil TV channel reported positive for the infection.

In Uttar Pradesh, the coronavirus count rose to 1,449 as 112 more people tested positive for the infection, an official said. The disease has claimed 21 lives in the state so far.

Of the fresh cases, the maximum 21 were reported from Moradabad followed by Agra, where 18 people were found infected with the infection, Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, Joint Director, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, said in a statement.

A teenager has been tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the tally in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in western Uttar Pradesh to 103, officials said.

Also, four patients were discharged after they recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured people to 48 in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far, the Health Department here said.

Kerala witnessed spike in Covid-19 cases for the second day in a row with 11 people testing positive on Wednesday, taking the tally of active cases to 127, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

He hailed the Centre's decision to bring out an ordinance making acts of violence against health workers involved in the Covid-19 battle as cognizable andnon-bailable offences.

After reporting cases in single digit and higher number of recoveries for some days, Kerala recorded a spurt on Tuesday with 19 people testing positive and 11 on Wednesday.



West Bengal has 300 active cases of Covid-19 as of 22 April, the state health department said.

"There are 300 active cases of Covid-19 in West Bengal. 79 patients have been cured while 15 others have succumbed to the infection. A total of 7,037 samples have been tested in the State so far," said the Health Department.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 20,471, including 15,859 active cases of the virus.

With 135 new Covid-19 positive cases reported, the total count of positive cases has risen to 2,407 in Gujarat.

The tally is inclusive of 179 patients who have been cured/discharged and 103 patients who have died due to the deadly virus.

Haryana's count of positive Covid-19 cases stands at 264, said the state's health department. The count includes 103 active Covid-19 cases and three deaths due to the deadly virus.

With a recovery rate of 59.84 per cent, the number of recovered patients stands at 158.

In the Union Territory of Chandigarh, a total of 27 coronavirus cases have been reported so far. Of them, 14 have been cured while no death has occurred, the UT's health department said.

"The number of Covid-19 cases stands at 27 in Chandigarh including 14 cured patients. No death has been reported in the Union Territory due to the infection. 529 samples have been tested so far," said Health Department, Chandigarh Administration on Wednesday.

In Telangana, one death and 15 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Wednesday.

The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the State now stands at 943, including 725 active cases, according to Telangana's Health Department.

In Jharkhand, four more people tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of cases in the state to 49, Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.

According to Director of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences D K Singh, out of the total 270 samples tested for Covid-19 during the day, four were positive.





Ranchi district accounts for the maximum number of coronavirus cases in Jharkhand at 28, followed by 10 in Bokaro, officials said.

In Bihar, as many as 17 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 143, a top official said.

The state has seen a steady rise in the number of coronavirus cases since Monday, with 47 people testing positive for the infection in three days. While 17 fresh coronavirus cases were reported on Monday, 13 people had tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

In Madhya Pradesh, with 26 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Indore on Wednesday, the district tally has climbed to 945, including 53 deaths.

"As many as 26 people have detected positive for coronavirus in Indore, taking the total number of cases in the district to 945, including 53 deaths," said Praveen Jadia, Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer.