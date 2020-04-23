JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases soar to 21,471; global total at 2,636,989

Coronavirus world tracker: Total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 21,471, and the global tally stands at 2,636,989.

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Coronavirus
An Old man seen wearing a mask as the global pandemic rages
Coronavirus India update: The total number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in India had risen to 21,370 by Thursday, and the death toll stood at 652. Globally, 2,636,989 people had been infected, of whom 184,186 had died, according to Worldometer. At 5,229, Maharashtra had the highest number of cases among Indian states. It was followed by Gujarat (2,407), Delhi (2,248), Rajasthan (1,888), Madhya Pradesh (1,552), Tamil Nadu (1,596), and Uttar Pradesh (1,449). The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said there were "worrying upward trends" in early epidemics in parts of Africa and central and South America, warning that the "virus would be with us for a long time". 

World update on coronavirus: Human trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine will start in the UK from today. US continues to have a lead in adding new cases to the global tally of Covid-19 infections. Among continents, North America is the most affected at present, accounting for more cases than the combined number for Europe, the previous epicentre of the pandemic, and Asia, where the novel coronavirus was first identified.

Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates

