Coronavirus Unlock: List of states that will reopen schools; Key guidelines

After a hiatus of six months, are set to re-open partially from today. According to the latest standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, schools across the country are allowed to partially reopen for students of Class 9 to 12 from today. However, in view of the worsening Covid-situation in the country, several states have decided against re-opening schools.

Schools will not re-open in the following states until further notice:

Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Goa, West Bengal, Karnataka, Odisha and Tamil Nadu have announced that they will not allow classes to resume for now. In Punjab, only higher education institutes will reopen for PhD and post-graduate students pursuing technical and professional courses that require them to do experimental work.

States that are yet to take a call on re-opening of schools:

States like Maharashtra, Manipur, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Sikkim and others are yet to take a final decision on resuming classes.

States that have allowed schools to re-open from today:

Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, public and that are not located in containment zones would reopen from Monday.

Students would be allowed to visit their schools on a voluntary basis but only to clear their doubts from teachers.

Assam

Schools in Assam will reopen for Class 9 to Class 12 students from today amid strict guidelines issued by the state government, but only on a trial basis.

Classes will resume for 15 days, following which the situation will be reviewed again.

Haryana

In Haryana too attendance would not be compulsory and students could go to school on a voluntary basis. But only those students who have a consent form from their parents would be allowed entry.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government will also reopen schools partially so that students of Classes 9 to 12 are able to go clarify their doubts from teachers. But no regular classes would be conducted.

The teachers, however, will now have to come to school on a regular basis from Monday.

Meghalaya

Regular classroom teaching remains suspended in Meghalaya till September 30, but students of Class 9 to Class 12 can visit their schools to get doubts cleared by teachers.

Jammu and Kashmir

Schools in Jammu and Kashmir would open with 50% attendance of staff and students. However, attendance would not be compulsory.

Nagaland

Schools in Nagaland would reopen from Monday but only for students of Classes 9 to 12 on a voluntary basis for those who need academic guidance from teachers.

Himachal Pradesh

Schools in Himachal Pradesh will reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from today. These schools will be opened with 50 per cent teaching and non-teaching staff in attendance.

Unlock 4.0 guidelines for schools: