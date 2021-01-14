Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 10,512,831; over 10,146,000 recover

update: A group of experts from the WHO will be in China today to probe the origins of the pandemic, ending the uncertainty and delay which drew sharp criticism from the world health body.

In the last 24 hours, India registered 17,015 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,512,8311. Globally, nearly 93 million people have been infected by the virus. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 13th among worst-wit nations by active cases, according to data from Worldometer.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1974488), Karnataka (928806), Andhra Pradesh (885234), Tamil Nadu (827614), and Kerala (819765).

World update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with nearly 93 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 66,276,239 have recovered, 1,968,544 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 23,614,679, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.

