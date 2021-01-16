Coronavirus LIVE: Vaccination drive begins today; India cases at 10,542,068

- Decked up for first day, first shot: All eyes on Covid-19 vaccination drive
Coronavirus live updates: India is all set to roll out two coronavirus vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin — today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually kick-off the country's massive coronavirus vaccination drive, which is expected to cover 300,000 frontline healthcare workers across 3,006 sites. PM Modi will also be interacting with some beneficiaries who will receive the Covid-19 shot today, via video conferencing. The Centre said that today's much-anticipated drive against coronavirus is "probably the beginning of the end" of Covid-19.
Meanwhile, India has registered 13,560 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 10,542,068. Globally, more than 94 million people have been infected by the virus. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 13th among worst-wit nations by active cases, according to data from Worldometer.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (1,981,623), Karnataka (929,960), Andhra Pradesh (885,616), Kerala (831,259), and Tamil Nadu (828,952).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with more than 94 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 67,318,670 have recovered, 2,016,529 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 24,099,511 cases, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.
