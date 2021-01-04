Coronavirus LIVE: India records 16660 new cases; active caseload at 245,474

live updates: With 16,660 fresh Covid-19 cases, India's caseload now stands at 10,341,291. The country's death toll is nearing 150,000. With 1,942,136 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, followed by Karnataka 921,938, Andhra Pradesh 883,082, Tamil Nadu 820,712, and Kerala 775,000. India's active cases continue to go down. As per the Health Ministry, this has been possible due to recovery cases exceeding new cases and a low number of fatalities per day.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 vaccines of Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech have been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation

World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 85,489,058. While 60,443,211 have recovered, 1,850,202 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 21,110,917 cases, and 360,071 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 10,341,291 cases, Brazil (7,733,746), Russia (3,236,787), France (2,655,728) and UK (2,654,779).

