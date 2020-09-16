JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Donald Trump says he wanted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad dead in 2017
Business Standard

Covid-19: '76 Days' revisits Wuhan to tell the story from ground zero

Film focuses on personal stories instead of taking an investigative route, following patients and staff in four different hospitals

Topics
Coronavirus

Indira Kannan  |  Toronto 

It’s clear from the first shot that the cameras of 76 Days were going where few had gone before.

The documentary film, which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, or TIFF, opens with a hospital worker in Wuhan, China, who is distraught at being unable to say a final goodbye to her father even as her colleagues hold her back. Similar moments of raw grief, compassion and courage are captured in beautifully framed, intimate close-ups, providing a window into the chaos that prevailed in the hospitals of Wuhan, considered Ground Zero of the Covid-19 pandemic, ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 00:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU