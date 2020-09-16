Covid-19: '76 Days' revisits Wuhan to tell the story from ground zero

It’s clear from the first shot that the cameras of 76 Days were going where few had gone before.

The documentary film, which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, or TIFF, opens with a hospital worker in Wuhan, China, who is distraught at being unable to say a final goodbye to her father even as her colleagues hold her back. Similar moments of raw grief, compassion and courage are captured in beautifully framed, intimate close-ups, providing a window into the chaos that prevailed in the hospitals of Wuhan, considered Ground Zero of the Covid-19 pandemic, ...