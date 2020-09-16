Govt presents first batch of supplementary demand for grants: An explainer

The Centre has presented to Parliament its first batch of supplementary demand for financial grants to be made to various depart­ments. The demand is to spend an additional Rs 2.36 trillion in FY21.

The Centre presents its annual spending plan two months ahead of the beginning of a new fiscal year. But as the year progresses, the government takes stock of the spending done, the amount that remains to be spent, and considers the new requirements that demand a bigger sum than originally planned. While doing this, it also includes those departments who no longer need the money they ...