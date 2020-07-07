Covid-19: Assam's Jorhat to go under total lockdown from July 9-15

In order to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Assam, 'total lockdown' to be imposed in areas under the Jorhat Municipal Board from 7 pm of July 9 to July 15.

According to the order of the District Magistrate and Chairperson, DDMA, Jorhat, all the weekly huts/markets will remain closed in the entire district by this order.





As many as 786 new cases were reported in on Monday, with 598 cases from Guwahati city, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The total number of cases has risen to 12,522 including 7,882 discharged cases, 4,623 active cases and 14 deaths.