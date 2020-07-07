JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Top Headlines: Biz from China, Mumbai realty, race for Sebi chief, and more
Business Standard

Covid-19: Assam's Jorhat to go under total lockdown from July 9-15

According to the order of the District Magistrate and Chairperson, DDMA, Jorhat, all the weekly huts/markets will remain closed in the entire district by this order

Topics
Assam | Health Ministry | Coronavirus

ANI 

The Paltan Bazaar area wears a deserted look following the Assam government-imposed the complete lockdown to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, in Guwahati.
The Paltan Bazaar area wears a deserted look following the Assam government-imposed the complete lockdown to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, in Guwahati.

In order to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Assam, 'total lockdown' to be imposed in areas under the Jorhat Municipal Board from 7 pm of July 9 to July 15.

According to the order of the District Magistrate and Chairperson, DDMA, Jorhat, all the weekly huts/markets will remain closed in the entire district by this order.

ALSO READ: Best of BS Opinion: Covid-19 vaccine race, Congress's confusion, and more

As many as 786 new coronavirus cases were reported in Assam on Monday, with 598 cases from Guwahati city, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The total number of cases has risen to 12,522 including 7,882 discharged cases, 4,623 active cases and 14 deaths.
First Published: Tue, July 07 2020. 07:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU