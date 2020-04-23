Covid-19: Bengaluru, Delhi better at social distancing than global cities

JUST IN
33 test positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu; 27 patients recover
Business Standard

Near, a location-based data intelligence platform based out of Singapore, analysed the density and mobility across cities to understand the vulnerability of a city to the spread of Covid-19.

Samreen Ahmad 

Though Covid-19 cases are on the rise in top Indian cities such as Delhi and Bengaluru and the curve has not flattened even after almost a month of lockdown, these cities have fared better than their global counterparts in terms of factors such as social distancing.

Near, a location-based data intelligence platform based out of Singapore, analysed the density and mobility across cities to understand the vulnerability of a city to the spread of Covid-19. Using data gathered, it devised the Density index, a representation of how crowded place categories such as supermarkets and places of worship can become in the busy hours.

First Published: Thu, April 23 2020. 01:14 IST

