Covid-19: Bengaluru, Delhi better at social distancing than global cities

Though Covid-19 cases are on the rise in top Indian cities such as Delhi and Bengaluru and the curve has not flattened even after almost a month of lockdown, these cities have fared better than their global counterparts in terms of factors such as social distancing.



Near, a location-based data intelligence platform based out of Singapore, analysed the density and mobility across cities to understand the vulnerability of a city to the spread of Covid-19. Using data gathered, it devised the Density index, a representation of how crowded place categories such as supermarkets and places of worship can become in the busy hours.





When compared with cities such as Tokyo and London, Bengaluru and Delhi experienced the highest change in the Density Index from the beginning of March to mid-April