Covid-19 cases declined in the post-festive season, but so did testing

Weeks after the festive season, while Covid-19 infections across the country continued to decline, so did the daily testing numbers. While the total number of cases post Diwali and Dussehra dropped to less than 12,000, the number of tests were down by more than 22 per cent over the pre-festive season. Of the 35 states/UTs for which data is analysed, 31 reported a decline in testing.

Some states were exceptions and it shows in their test numbers. In West Bengal, for instance, the number of tests went up in the 20 days following Durga Puja festivities. This was accompanied by an ...