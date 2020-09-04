Covid-19 cases expected to spike in Oct, says Tamil Nadu chief secretary

Chief Secretary K Shanmugam has written a letter to all the district collectors saying that the number of Covid-19 cases would likely spike in October with the opening up of more activities and if no discipline was enforced in public places.



He asked them not to let down their guard or be complacent at any level in controlling the spread of Covid-19 as several restrictions have now been eased.



"With the opening up of more activities like industries, commercial, public transport, temples etc., the disease is expected to spike in October, if no discipline is enforced or observed by the general public in using face masks, maintaining social distancing in public places or failing to observe personal hygiene etc. Hence, the district administration should create public awareness and educate public on the self imposed discipline and accountability in Covid-19 control," he said.



"The worst time in pandemic management is yet to come," he added.



Meanwhile, the state has announced a list of compoundable offences in and the fines imposed for violations.



In the last 24 hours added 5,976 new Covid-19 cases, of which 992 were reported in Chennai. Nearly 81,588 persons were tested in the same period, while 6334 patients were cured and discharged. The state also reported 79 new deaths due to Covid-19.



The total number of cases in the state now stands at 451,827 cases. While 392,507 patients have been cured and discharged, 7,687 people have died due to Covid-19.

