Coronavirus: J&K cases cross 200-mark with 23 fresh detections

The number of Covid-19 infected people in Jammu and Kashmir increased above 200 on Friday as 23 new cases were detected in the union territory, officials said.

The total number of positive cases in the union territory has now risen to 207 -- out of which 168 were in Kashmir and 39 in Jammu. Four patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir, and six have recovered. There are 197 active cases at present.

"23 fresh cases were detected in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday," the officials said.

The number of positive cases has been increasing steadily in Jammu and Kashmir over the past week.





More than 43,000 people have been kept under surveillance including those who are either in government-established quarantine facilities or in home isolation, according to officials.

Restrictions remain in force in Kashmir to check spread of coronavirus

Restrictions on the movement of people in Kashmir to contain the spread of were tightened on Friday in view of congregational prayers and the increase in the number of positive cases in the valley, officials said.



Security forces have sealed off the main roads in the valley and erected barriers at several places to check the unwanted movement of the people and to enforce the lockdown, the officials said.

They said only persons with valid passes were allowed to move.

The markets across the valley were shut and public transport was off the roads with only pharmacies and groceries allowed to open, they added.